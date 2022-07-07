6.26 million people in Sri Lanka are food insecure, says WFP Report

un.org

The World Food Programme, in its latest report, said that 6.26 million people in Sri Lanka are food insecure. WFP further said, it targets three million people to receive emergency food, nutrition, and school meals until December.

The statement said that three in 10 food-insecure households are severely food insecure and 65,600 of the total two lakh food insecure households are using emergency livelihood coping strategies.

On other hand, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said that he has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to help his cash-strapped nation import fuel, as it faces its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. It comes after Sri Lanka’s Energy Minister warned at the weekend that the country may soon run out of petrol.

According to media reports, hundreds of people took to the streets of the capital Colombo yesterday to protest against the government.