FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Jul 2022 12:50:24      انڈین آواز

6.26 million people in Sri Lanka are food insecure, says WFP Report

Leave a comment
Published On: By

un.org

The World Food Programme, in its latest report, said that 6.26 million people in Sri Lanka are food insecure. WFP further said, it targets three million people to receive emergency food, nutrition, and school meals until December.

The statement said that three in 10 food-insecure households are severely food insecure and 65,600 of the total two lakh food insecure households are using emergency livelihood coping strategies.

On other hand, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said that he has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to help his cash-strapped nation import fuel, as it faces its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. It comes after Sri Lanka’s Energy Minister warned at the weekend that the country may soon run out of petrol.

According to media reports, hundreds of people took to the streets of the capital Colombo yesterday to protest against the government.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Sports Minister reviews India’s preparation for the Commonwealth Games 

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Sports minister Anurag Thakur reviewed country's preparation for the Commonwe ...

215-member strong contingent to represent India at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi India will be represented by the 215-member strong (108 men and 107 women) co ...

Shikhar Dhawan to lead Indian squad against West Indies

The Selection Committee has selected the team for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. Shikhar ...

خبرنامہ


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

تیل برآمد کرنے والے ممالک کی تنظیم اوپیک کے سیکرٹری جنرل کا انتقال

تیل برآمد کرنے والے دنیا کے بڑے ممالک کی تنظیم اوپیک کے نائجی ...

اردو کے نامور نقاد ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ انتقال کرگئے

 اردو کے نامور نقاد پروفیسر ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ کا امریکہ م ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart