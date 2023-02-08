5th Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra ranks first in medal table; Madhya Pradesh 2nd, Haryana 3rd

AMN/ WEB DESK

In the fifth Khelo India Youth Games in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra ranks first in the medal table with 90 medals including 31 gold. Madhya Pradesh is second with 59 medals including 25 gold medals and Haryana is third with 23 gold medals. Wrestling matches will start from today.

In the Canoe slalom event held at Maheshwar yesterday, Madhya Pradesh made a clean sweep and won all four gold medals. On the other hand, girls from Arunachal Pradesh won two gold medals in weightlifting.

Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel announced at the prize distribution ceremony that 21,000 rupees each will be given to girls of the state who won medals in Khelo India and 10,000 rupees each to all players in the girl category from the MLA fund.