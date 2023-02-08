इंडियन आवाज़     09 Feb 2023 01:03:05      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

5th Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra ranks first in medal table; Madhya Pradesh 2nd, Haryana 3rd

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

In the fifth Khelo India Youth Games in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra ranks first in the medal table with 90 medals including 31 gold. Madhya Pradesh is second with 59 medals including 25 gold medals and Haryana is third with 23 gold medals. Wrestling matches will start from today.

In the Canoe slalom event held at Maheshwar yesterday, Madhya Pradesh made a clean sweep and won all four gold medals. On the other hand, girls from Arunachal Pradesh won two gold medals in weightlifting.

Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel announced at the prize distribution ceremony that 21,000 rupees each will be given to girls of the state who won medals in Khelo India and 10,000 rupees each to all players in the girl category from the MLA fund.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

RBI بھارتیہ ریزروبینک نے ریپوریٹ میں 25 بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ کیا ہے

AMN ریزروبینک آف انڈیا نے ریپوریٹ میں 25بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ ...

آل انڈیا مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ کی مجلس عاملہ کے اجلاس میں متعدد تجاویز منظور کی گئیں

لکھنؤ، ۵؍ فروری ۲۰۲۳ءدارالعلوم ندوۃ العلماء لکھنؤمیں آل انڈ ...

ترکی میں 7 اعشاریہ 8 شدت کا زلزلہ آنے سے 500 سے زیادہ افراد کی ہلاک

ترکی کے جنوبی حصے میں آج سات اعشاریہ آٹھ شدت کا شدید زلزلہ آن ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Journalist Siddiqui Kappan Released From Jail After 28 Months

NEW DELHI / Lucknow: Journalist from Kerala Siddique Kappan released from Lucknow jail Thursday after bein ...

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan & US reaffirms commitment to advance free & open Indo-Pacific

The Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment ...

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

@Powered By: Logicsart