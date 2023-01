AMN

Telecom company, Bharti Airtel yesterday rolled out 5G services in seven cities of Jammu and Kashmir. The Airtel rolled out 5G services in Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur and Khour. It became the first operator to bring 5G to the region. Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.