5,63,500 doses of vaccine delivered to different States

WEB DESK
All preparations for the first phase of COVID vaccination have been completed. Today, 5,63,500 doses of vaccine were received by the State. Of these, 4,43,500 doses are Covishield vaccine of Serum Institute of India, while 20,000 vaccine doses are Covaxin of Bharat Biotech.
Director of the Health Department, Dr. Laxman Ola told that the work of sending the vaccines to all the district headquarters will be started from tomorrow morning. He said that vaccination work will start at 161 places on January 16, in which four and a half lakh health workers will be vaccinated.
Meanwhile, the number of active cases of Corona in the State has been reduced to less than 6,000. Today 373 new cases of infection have been reported. For the past few days, no district has reported more than 100 case reports in a single day. At the same time the number of new cases is limited to 10 in most of the districts.