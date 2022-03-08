53 pc women among 25 crore workers of unorganised sectors registered on e-Shram portal

AMN

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupendra Yadav has said that a total of 25 crore workers of the unorganised sectors have registered on the e-Shram portal.

Addressing the function in New Delhi after distributing Shram Awards to workers or a group of workers in an organization, Mr Yadav said that out of the total workers who have registered on the portal, 53 per cent of them are female workers.

He said, the government has made the provisions and ensured there will be no discrimination in terms of wages with regard to female workers.

Lauding the role of mining sector in the nation building, the Labour Minister said that the government has given priority to the safety and security of workers engaged in this sector.

He informed that the government has brought four Labour Codes and one of them is Occupational Safety Code to ensure occupational safety of the workers.

On the occasion, Mr Yadav presented Vishwakarma Rashtriya Puraskar and National Safety Awards for the year 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. As many as 435 awards were given away during the function. Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli was also present.