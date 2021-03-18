520 Kashmiri Migrants returned to valley after abrogation of Article 370: GOVT

AMN

A total 520 Kashmiri Migrants have returned to the valley after the abrogation of Article 370 and nearly 2,000 more are expected to return by this year. The migrants have returned to Kashmir for taking up jobs that have been provided to them under the centre’s rehabilitation package.

This was stated by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today. Mr. Reddy said that additional 2,000 migrants will return to the valley upon successful completion of their selection process.