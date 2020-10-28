52% polling recorded in first phase of Bihar Polls

AGENCIES / PATNA / GAYA

The first phase of polling in Bihar passed off by and large peacefully with around 52 per cent voters turn out. 71 constituencies went to poll in this phase. Around 51.91 per cent of eligible voters exercised their franchise till 5 p.m according to EC official.

Out of 71 constituencies 35 were naxal infested but no untoward incident was reported from any naxal affected areas.

Tight security arrangements were made during today’s poll and people exercised their right of franchise fearlessly.

The polling was held from7 in the morning to 6 in the evening amidst tight security. However, in the 35naxal infested constituency polling time was staggered.

This is the first election in the country amid COVID pandemic situation. Thermal screening of all persons is being carried out and sanitizers have been made available at allocations during polling. All polling booths have been sanitized.

Over 2.14 crore electorate will decide fate of 1,066 candidates. Political fortunes of eight Cabinet Ministers including Prem Kumar, Ram Narayan Mandal and Jai Kumar Singh will be decided in this phase.

In NDA, BJP is contesting on 29 seats, JD(U) 35 and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) six seats.

The Vikas Sheel InsaanParty (VIP) has fielded one candidate. Among the Grand Alliance partners, RJD is contesting on 42 seats, while Congress has fielded 21candidates.The CPI-ML has eight candidates in fray.

Besides, LJP has fielded 42 candidates while RLSP on 43 and BSP on 27 seats. This phase is crucial for RJD, as the party had bagged 27 seats in 2015 Assembly elections.

JD(U) won18 seats while BJP 13 and Congress nine seats. Elections are being held in three phases for the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

Apart from the 71seats that are going to polls today, 94 seats will go to polls in the Second Phase on 3rd of November and 78 seats in the Third Phase on 7th of November.

Counting of votes will be taken up on 10th of November.