50 teams of CPCB to report air polluting sources in Delhi, NCR

AMN / NEW DELHI

Amid growing pollution, Central Pollution Control Board, CPCB has deputed 50 teams to make extensive field visits in Delhi and NCR region from Oct 15 which will continue till February next year.

It is part of Government effort to ensure better air quality in Delhi and adjoining States in the winter season.

With a concerted focus on hotspot areas, these teams will do the spot reporting of major air polluting sources like construction activities, dumping of garbage and construction waste, burning of garbage and industrial waste in open areas with the use of SAMEER App.

Data will be shared with concerned agencies through an automated system for speedy action.

Air quality becomes a major environmental concern in Delhi and NCR region during the winter season.

The Central government in coordination with the affected States have taken several steps to ensure better air quality in the region during the last five years.