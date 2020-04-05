Coronavirus crisis: death toll rises to more than 45,000 in Europe
Afghan forces arrest leader of IS in connection with Gurudwara attack
France to begin clinical trials to treat Coronavirus illness
COVID-19: 14 new confirmed cases recorded, number of confirmed cases rise to 122 in Gujarat
Power Ministry: Adequate arrangements to handle grid stability during lights-out event
इंडियन आवाज़     05 Apr 2020 11:46:20      انڈین آواز
50 crore poor will get free COVID- 19 testing and treatment under Ayushman Bharat

Published On:

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that more than 50 crore poor and vulnerable citizens will be eligible for free COVID-19 testing and treatment under Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana- PMJAY.

In a tweet, Dr Vardhan said that testing at private labs and treatment in designated hospitals has now been made free or Ayushman beneficiaries across the country. He said, the private sector should act as a key partner in the fight against COVID-19 infection.

Dr Vardhan appealed to the private labs and hospitals to come forward in large numbers to become a part of this effort.

