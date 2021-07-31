Inflation in Germany exceed 3% for first time since 2008
Parliament adjourned for the day due to ruckus over Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues
Mary Kom bows out of Tokyo Olympics; support pours in on social media for boxing legend
Centre announces 27 % reservation for OBCs, 10 % for EWS in medical and dental courses
India closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan,
इंडियन आवाज़     31 Jul 2021 05:25:37      انڈین آواز

50 cr people eligible for free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh: Health Minister

Staff Reporter

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Lok Sabha on Friday that now 50 crore people are eligible for free treatment of up to an amount of Five lakh rupees under the scheme. He said under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, 10 crore families have been covered in the country.

The Minister said the Ayushman Bharat scheme is Five times bigger than much hyped Obama Care the health cover of the USA. Replying to a supplementary question, Mr. Mandaviya said in the House, the Government is promoting a favourable environment for organ donation. He said, for the accessible organ transplantation, the Government has taken several initiatives.

Ayushman Bharat, a flagship scheme of Government of India, was launched as recommended by the National Health Policy 2017, to achieve the vision of Universal Health Coverage (UHC). This initiative has been designed to meet Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and its underlining commitment, which is to leave no one behind.

Ayushman Bharat is an attempt to move from sectoral and segmented approach of health service delivery to a comprehensive need-based health care service. This scheme aims to undertake path breaking interventions to holistically address the healthcare system at the primary, secondary and tertiary level, by adopting a continuum of care approach.

SPORTS

Women Hockey: Vandana’s 3 goals help India pip S Africa 4-3 at Tokyo Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi Riding on Vandana Katariya's three goals India piped spirited South Africa 4-3 and comple ...

Women Hockey Olympics: Navneet’s goal enables India beat Ireland 1-0 to stay alive for quarter final

Harpal Singh Bedi A fine opportunistic goal by Navneet Kaur three minutes before the final hooter kept Indi ...

Olympics Hockey Men: India over power Japan 5-3 to face Britain in quarter finals

By Harpal Singh Bedi India made heavy weather of their win as they overcame spirited Japan 5-3, to finish s ...

خبرنامہ

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

The Indian Awaaz