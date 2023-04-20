इंडियन आवाज़     20 Apr 2023 11:36:03      انڈین آواز
5 soldiers killed in J&K’s Poonch as terrorists attack Army vehicle

AMN / WEB DESK

Five Army soldiers were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday. Defence officials said that terrorists fired at the Army vehicle while it was moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in Poonch district.

“Today, at approximately 1500 hours, one Army vehicle, moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajauri sector was fired on by unidentified terrorists, taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area. The vehicle caught fire, due to likely use of grenades by terrorists,” HQ Northern Command said in a statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by Army Chief General Manoj Pande about the death of five soldiers in a terrorist attack in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir today. Defence Sources said that the Indian Army troops on the ground are keeping a watch on the situation and taking appropriate action.
 
In a tweet, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh said that he is anguished by the tragedy in Poonch District of Jammu and Kashmir in which the Indian Army has lost its brave soldiers. Mr Singh said,  in this tragic hour, his thoughts are with the bereaved families.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condoled the death of five Army jawans.

“I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives of brave Army personnel in a tragic incident at Poonch. Their rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families,” the J&K L-G said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack. He tweeted, “Terrible news of a terror attack in Poonch that claimed the lives of 5 Army jawans in the line of duty. I unequivocally condemn this heinous attack and send my condolences to the loved ones of those killed today. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.”

