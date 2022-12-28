heater
5 members of a family burnt alive in UP’s Mau district; CM Yogi expresses grief

AMN

Five members of a family in Uttar Pradesh were burnt alive in a tragic accident in Shahpur area in Mau district. Police Superintendent Avinash Pande said, a woman with her four children were in house when the fire broke out. He said, the fire started from the stove’s sparks and engulfed the entire kaccha house that was made of straw. On receiving the information, the fire brigade team reached the spot and extinguished the fire. The Fire team found five bodies lying inside the house.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief and sorrow over the incident and asked the officials to provide every possible help to the family. District Magistrate Arun Kumar said that as per the provision four lakh rupees each will be given to the kins of the family members.

