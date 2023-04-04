इंडियन आवाज़     04 Apr 2023 03:54:40      انڈین آواز
5 Maoists gunned down by security forces in an encounter at Jharkhand’s Chatra district

AMN

In Jharkhand, five Naxalites were killed in an encounter between CRPF security forces and members of CPI Maoist in Lavalong police station area on Palamu-Chatra district border.

Chatra Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan said that two Naxalites with a reward of 25 lakh rupees each, two Maoists carrying a reward of five lakh rupees and a Maoist from Bihar having a reward of five lakh rupees were killed in the encounter.

Security forces have recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition, two AK 47 rifles, INSAS weapons, and important naxal documents from the encounter site. A search operation by the forces is still going on.

