FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jan 2023 06:35:32      انڈین آواز

5 killed in suicide bomb attack outside Afghan foreign ministry in Kabul

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

In Afghanistan, at least five people have been killed in a suicide bomb attack outside the Afghan foreign ministry in Kabul.

The attack took place yesterday, January 11, when the bomber failed to enter the ministry building itself. Several countries, including Turkey and China, have embassies in the area.

The local offshoot of the Islamic State group, known as Islamic State – Khorasan Province (Isis-K) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kabul police described the attack as cowardly, adding in a statement that the perpetrators would be held accountable. Afghanistan has been rocked by dozens of blasts since the Taliban seized power last year, mostly claimed by Isis-K.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

@Powered By: Logicsart