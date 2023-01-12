5 killed in suicide bomb attack outside Afghan foreign ministry in Kabul

WEB DESK

In Afghanistan, at least five people have been killed in a suicide bomb attack outside the Afghan foreign ministry in Kabul.

The attack took place yesterday, January 11, when the bomber failed to enter the ministry building itself. Several countries, including Turkey and China, have embassies in the area.

The local offshoot of the Islamic State group, known as Islamic State – Khorasan Province (Isis-K) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kabul police described the attack as cowardly, adding in a statement that the perpetrators would be held accountable. Afghanistan has been rocked by dozens of blasts since the Taliban seized power last year, mostly claimed by Isis-K.