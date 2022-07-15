5 killed, 8 others injured after wall collapses in Delhi’s Alipur

AMN

Five persons were killed and eight others injured after a wall of under construction godown collapsed in North Delhi’s Alipur area on Friday. Those injured were taken up to the Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital for treatment.

Delhi Fire officials said that the Department received the information regarding the incident at 12.42 PM and three fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot for carrying out rescue operation. The rescue operation was completed within four hours.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed grief over the incident.