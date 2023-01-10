5 Indian movies including Kashmir Files shortlisted for Oscar Awards 2023 in 1st list

FILE PIC

Bollywood film ‘Kashmir Files’ has been shortlisted for Oscars 2023. The film director Vivek Agnihotri informed about the shortlisting of this film in the Oscar. The Kashmir Files revolves around the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the year 1990. Other films, Kantara, RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Chhello Show have been also shortlisted for Oscars 2023. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that it is a matter of pride for everybody that Indian films have been shortlisted for Oscars.