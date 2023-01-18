5 BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

AMN

On the third day of the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday, five BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the house for their unruly behaviour. When the house assembled, these MLAs demanded a discussion over the issue of rising pollution in the Yamuna River.

But the Speaker Ram Niwas Goel rejected their demand and marshalled them out of the house. Right after getting suspended from the house, BJP MLAs staged protest outside the office of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the assembly premises against the alleged failure of city government in cleaning the Yamuna river.

They had bottles filled with polluted water from Yamuna. Talking to media, leader of opposition, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, by supplying poisonous water to people of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal is making them ill with life threating diseases. He accused the government of running away from this serious issue.

Before beginning of the proceedings of the house, BJP MLAs marched inside the premises carrying polluted water of the Yamuna river. This is the third day of the Delhi assembly session.