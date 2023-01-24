5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal, Tremors felt across Delhi-NCR

AMN

The earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Nepal, sending tremors across the capital region, the National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 24-01-2023, 14:28:31 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 81.68, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal,” the NCS said.

Monika Dahal, who is head of the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center, said that the quake measuring 5.9-magnitude was felt in the wider areas of Western Nepal. It was also felt in some parts of neighbouring India.

In December 2022, three tremors jolted Western Nepal in quick succession.

Social media was flooded with videos of netizens tweeting their experience of the earthquake.

This comes more than 20 days after tremors were felt in the national capital region. On January 5, an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude had hit the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.