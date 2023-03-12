4th Asian Kho Kho Championship for Men and Women to be held at Baksa district in Assam from March 20 to 23

AMN/ WEB DESK

The 4th Asian Kho Kho Championship for Men and Women will be held at Baksa district in Assam from the 20th to the 23rd of this month.

The event is being organised by the Kho Kho Federation of India in association with the Assam Kho Kho Association and Bodoland Territorial Region government. The government of Assam also extended its support for the competition.

Altogether 12 countries – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka and the host India will be participating in the competition. Over 800 players and officials will participate in the four-day event.