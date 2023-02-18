49th meeting of GST Council to take place in New Delhi

The 49th meeting of the GST Council will be held in New Delhi today, February 18. Chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the meeting is likely to discuss setting up appellate tribunals and mechanisms to curb tax evasion in pan masala and gutkha business.

These tribunals will have one judicial and one technical member from either the Centre or the states to ensure equity in membership. The 49th meeting of the GST Council is being held after the presentation of the union budget earlier this month which offered to extend the 50-year interest-free loan to states for another year to enable their capital spending.