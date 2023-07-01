इंडियन आवाज़     01 Jul 2023 07:16:56      انڈین آواز
48 people killed in truck accident in the western part of Kenya

At least 48 people were killed in Kenya when a truck rammed into a number of other vehicles at a busy junction in the western part of the country.  According to a  News Agency, another 30 people had been seriously injured and rushed to various hospitals. Local police issued a warning that the toll could rise. Television images showed scenes of devastation at the site of the crash, with the mangled wreckage of several minibuses and the overturned truck as rescuer workers hunted for people feared trapped. 

Kenyan leaders including President William Ruto expressed their condolences after the accident, Transport Minister Kipchumba Murkomen said on Twitter that the rescue efforts would be followed by investigations to determine the cause of the crash.

