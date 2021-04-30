More than 2.61 lakh people recover from COVID-19 in last 24 hours in India
UK adds 3 oxygen ‘factories’ to life-saving supplies for India
Railways deploys nearly 4000 Isolation Coaches with almost 64000 beds
Turkey announces lockdown from April 29
Center provides nearly 16 crore doses of Covid vaccines free of cost to States, UTs
44 people killed in stampede at religious gathering in Israel

At least 44 people were killed in a stampede that occurred at a religious gathering at Mount Meron in Israel today. The tragedy struck when a large number of Jewish pilgrims had gathered at the site of the reputed tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a second-century Talmudic sage.

Police sources told local media that it started after some attendees slipped on steps, which caused dozens more to fall. Authorities say at least 44 people have been killed and about 150 injured. Police have launched their own investigation. Reportedly, three times more participants, including children, had gathered than authorised by police, leading to the worst civilian disaster in Israel’s modern history.

SPORTS

Boxing; Asian Championships shifted to Dubai, to be held from May21-June 1

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Asian Boxing Championship scheduled to be held in New Delhi next month wi ...

Sachin wins, India finishes with 11 medals including 8-gold at Youth World Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi, 24 April: Young pugilist Sachin came up with a flawless performance to win th ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

