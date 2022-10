AMN / SHIMLA

A total of 413 candidates left in the fray for the 68 seats in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections to be held on November 12.

Saturday, the last day of withdrawal of nominations, 92 candidates across the state withdrew their nominations.

With the completion of the withdrawal of nominations, all the candidates have been allotted election symbols. Meanwhile, 8 rebel Congress candidates in the state have also withdrawn their nominations.