4068 foreign companies registered in India till 27th July

The Government Monday said, five thousand sixty-eight foreign companies are registered in the country till the 27th of last month. In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh said foreign companies are registered by the Registrar of Companies Delhi after approval is given by the Reserve Bank of India.

He said out of these companies one thousand seven hundred seventy-seven foreign companies have closed their place of business in India. Mr. Singh said no cancellation of registration of inactive foreign companies is under consideration by the government.