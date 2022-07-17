FreeCurrencyRates.com

40 stranded Kailash Yatra pilgrims rescued after 36 hours

WEB DESK

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday rescued at least 40 pilgrims stranded in Bundi village due to the closure of the Kailash Manasarovar road. The stranded Kailash Yatra pilgrims were rescued using helicopters and brought to Dharchula.

According to the administration, the road was closed due to large boulders on the Kailash Yatra route.

“All the pilgrims were safely taken to Dharchula after eight flights. The road was closed and pilgrims were stuck in Bundi after returning from the Kailash Yatra,” Dharchula deputy collector Nandan Kumar told India Today.”

Pilgrims have the option to choose between two routes. One goes through Uttarakhand’s Lipulekh Pass, while the other goes through Sikkim’s Nathu La Pass.

They were rescued after being stuck for 36 hours.

Uttarakhand is witnessing heavy rains which resulted in landslide in several areas. This comes amid the Kanwar Yatra which has begun in the state amid tight security arrangements.

