AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 40 people were killed after a fire started in an immigration detention facility at Ciudad Juarez city in northern Mexico near the US border on Tuesday, March 28. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute in a statement said the injured people were taken to hospitals. It said, the facility was holding 68 adult men from Central and South America. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Mexico’s attorney general’s office has launched an inquiry.