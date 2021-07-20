40 crore population of India still vulnerable to COVID19: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK

Government today said that around 40 crore population of the country is still vulnerable to COVID19. Briefing reporters in New Delhi, ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava said, the 4th round of national sero-survey was conducted in 70 districts in June and July.

The survey was conducted over 28 thousand 975 individuals apart from Seven thousand 252 healthcare workers. He said, the 4th survey design was slightly different from the previous three sero-surveys as children aged 6 to 17 year were included this time.

Mr Bhargava said, the overall sero-prevalence in the entire population is 67.6 per cent. He said, in unvaccinated, the seroprevalence was 62.3 per cent and with one dose of vaccine, it was 81 per cent.