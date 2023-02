AMN

In New Delhi, four people were killed after a truck met with an accident in the Anand Parbat area last night, February 24. Delhi Police officials said, a Delhi Municipal Corporation’s truck lost balance and toppled on the labourers engaged in the construction of a road.

Three were killed on the spot and one person succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. All persons are migrant labourers from Tikam Garh, Madhya Pradesh. Delhi Police has registered the case as the probe is underway.