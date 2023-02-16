इंडियन आवाज़     16 Feb 2023 04:57:37      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

4 killed in devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

New Zealand government has said that at least four people, including a child, have died in the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle. The Cyclone has caused significant flooding and landslides across the North Island. However, Gabrielle has moved away from New Zealand but about 10,500 people were still displaced. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has called Gabrielle the biggest weather event to hit the country in the past century. He said it is estimated to affect at least a third of the country’s five million population.

The rain has ceased in most parts, but many remote towns and areas remain cut off by high floodwaters and a lack of power. The storm’s damage has been most extensive in coastal communities on the far north and east coast of the North Island. Areas like Hawke’s Bay, Coromandel and Northland among the worst hit. Meanwhile, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake was widely felt across the country late yesterday. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which struck off the coast of the North Island near the capital Wellington.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سرکردہ بھارت نژاد امریکی سیاستداں نِکّی ہیلی نے امریکی صدر کے عہدے کے چناﺅ میں شامل ہونے کا اعلان کیا ہے

جنوبی کیرولینا کی سابق گورنر اور اقوام متحدہ میں امریکہ کی س ...

وزیراعظم مودی نے امریکی صدر جوبائیڈن کے ساتھ فون پر گفتگو کی , بھارت-امریکہ جامع عالمی کلیدی ساجھیداری کے مستحکم ہونے پر اطمینان کا اظہار کیا

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے امریکی صدر جوزف آر بائیڈن کے سات ...

بناوٹی اور حقیقی خوشی

تحریر۔ عاقبہ بتول ہم لوگوں نے زندگی کے رہن سہن کو اس قدر مشک ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

World Radio Day 2023: ‘Radio and Peace’

WEB DESK World Radio Day is being celebrated across the Globe today. The day is observed every year to rais ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The e ...

ISRO successfully launches second developmental flight of SSLV-D2 from Sriharikota

@isro The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the second developmental fli ...

@Powered By: Logicsart