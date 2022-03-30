FreeCurrencyRates.com

30 Mar 2022

4 killed in a shooting in central Israel

AGENCIES / JERUSALEM

At least four people were killed in a shooting in central Israel on Tuesday, the Israeli army radio said.

The shooting took place in the Bnei Brak city, east of Tel Aviv, it added, without giving further information on the identities of the attackers or victims.

Meanwhile, Israeli police said in a statement that security forces were dispatched to the site of the incident.

On March 22, four Israelis were killed in a knife attack in the southern city of Beersheba. The perpetrator was said to be a Daesh/ISIS terror group sympathizer and had previously been imprisoned for “security-related” crimes.

In the city of Hadera, on Sunday evening, two policemen were killed and three policemen injured as a result of the fire opened by two attackers. The Daesh/ISIS terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.

