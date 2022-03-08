FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Mar 2022 03:54:46      انڈین آواز

4 Indian girls in finals of Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Harpal Singh Bedi

Mahi Siwach and Palak Zambre alongside two more junior girls  chalked out dramatic  victories to move into  the finals  of the  Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Tuesday.
Vini (50kg) and Yakshika (52kg) were the other two pugilists to make their way into the finals on the seventh day of the competition.

In the 48th  kg semi-final  Mahi looked solid in her attack against Jordan’s Sadeen Alramhi. Her powerful punches were enough to unsettle the local boxer as the  Indian  continued with her aggressive approach before the referees stopped the contest in the third round.

Palak was equally dominant during her 48kg Last-4 bout as she outpunched Kazakhstan’s Gaukhar Zarden by unanimous margin without breaking a sweat.

Vini and Yakshita further extended the country’s winning momentum and marched into the finals with comfortable victories. While Vini (50kg) defeated Iraq’s Dalya Al-Sammarraie by RSC verdict, Yakshika blanked Kazakhstan’s Shakhnaz Tairzhanova 5-0.

Last  night,  youth boxers Vanshaj (63.5kg) and Anand Yadav (54kg) marched into the semi-finals with identical 5-0 wins in their respective Last-8 bouts.

Last edition’s silver medallist Vanshaj knocked out Iran’s Mohammad Parsi to secure his second successive medal while Anand blanked Tajikistan’s Buzurgmekhr Iksanov.

On the other hand  Ayush (57kg), Rudra Pratap Singh (60kg) and Anjani Kumar Mummana (67kg) lost their  quarter-finals  bouts and crashed out

The Indian contingent has secured 21 medals in the junior section at the prestigious continental event where both the age groups of men and women—youth and junior—are being played together.

Among girls, 11 boxers have confirmed medals with semi-finals berths while Nirjhara Bana (+80kg) will play directly in the final. On the other hand, nine boxers have entered the Last-4 stage in the junior boys’ category.

The finals will be played on March 13 and 14.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

4 Indian girls in finals of Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi Mahi Siwach and Palak Zambre alongside two more junior girls  chalked out dramatic  vic ...

Axar Patel all set to join squad for 2nd Cricket Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India all-rounder Axar Patel is all set to join the squad for the second Cricket Test against Sri Lanka beginn ...

Mary Kom opts out of World Championships and Asian Games to make way for young boxer

Harpal Singh Bedi Champion pugilist MC Mary Kom on Sunday announced her decision to opt out of the World Bo ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart