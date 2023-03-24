इंडियन आवाज़     24 Mar 2023 03:50:26      انڈین آواز
4 Indian boxers vie for top honours at Women’s World Boxing Championships Finals in New Delhi

Published On: By

AMN

Boxing, Star pugilist Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Saweety Boora and Nitu Ghanghas have entered the finals in the Women’s World Boxing Championships being held in New Delhi. Nikhat overpowered Colombia’s Ingrid Valencia to reach the final of the 50kg category, Lovlina Borgohain, in the 75kg category, defeated China’s Li Qian in the Semi-Final, Nitu Ghanghas also advanced to the final after beating Kazhakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova and Saweety Boora defeated Sue Greentree of Australia in the 81 kg event.

Nitu will now take on the 2022 Asian Championships bronze medallist Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia in the final on Saturday, while Nikhat will now face the two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam in the final on Sunday. Lovlina Borgohain will take on Li Qian of China in the final and Three-time Asian medallist Saweety will now take on Emma-Sue Greentree of Australia in her next bout.

