India beat Zimbabwe by 13 runs. All-rounder Sikander Raza scripted a fighting CENTURY . India won the series by 3 -0.

Earlier India set a formidable target of 290 before Zimbabwe. For India, Shubman Gill registered a swashbuckling first ODI ton. For hosts, pacer Brad Evans claimed 5 wickets. Earlier, the visitors also decided to bat first after winning the toss.