397 persons including 20 CRPF personnel test positive for Coronavirus in Manipur

AMN

397 persons including 20 personnel from the Central Armed Police Force were found Coronavirus positive during the last 24 hours in Manipur. With this, the number of active cases in the state has increased to 2657.

Meanwhile, 121 COVID-19 patients including 106 people who were in home isolation were discharged during the past 24 hours. The total number of recovered cases is 30,262 and the total positive cases is 33,353. The recovery rate reduced to 90.73 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 10 persons lost their lives in Manipur due to COVID-19 thus increasing the total fatality due to the pandemic to 434.

On the other hand, a total of 821 D type Oxygen Cylinders and 323 B-type Oxygen cylinders were made available to different health institutions and health facilities of the state.