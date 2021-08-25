FreeCurrencyRates.com

386 persons test positive for COVID-19 infection in Manipur

In Manipur, 386 persons including one personnel from the Central Armed Police Force were confirmed as new COVID-19 positive cases during the last twenty four hours.

These cases were detected among the 3525 samples tested for the virus.

On the other hand, four people expired due to COVID-19 positive in the last twenty four hours.

Among them, one deceased person has taken the first dose of COVID vaccination. The cumulative death is 1759.

Meanwhile 478 COVID-19 patients were discharged during the hours.

The total number of recovered cases is 106229 and the total positive case is 111598The recovery rate is 95.18 percent.

The active case stands at 3610.

The number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered till yesterday is 1488264 including 309972 second doses.

