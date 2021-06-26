35,204 Covid-19 cases of Delta variant reported in Britain

AMN/ WEB DESK

Britain has reported 35,204 new coronavirus cases of the Delta variant, marking a 46 percent increase. The total number of confirmed cases of the variant now stands at 1,11,157. Delta variant now comprises 95 percent of all sequenced cases.

Last week, it made up 99 percent of new COVID-19 cases across Britain. Meanwhile, Public Health England said that the current vaccines continue to have a crucial effect on hospital admission and death, adding there is currently no evidence that this new variant causes more severe disease or renders vaccines less effective. A total of 117 people has died in England having the Delta variant, eight of which were people under the age of 50.