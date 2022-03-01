FreeCurrencyRates.com

350 acre of land sanctioned for proposed IT hub in Nasik: Rane

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane has announced that 350 acre area of land has been sanctioned for the proposed IT hub in Nasik district of Maharashtra.

Speaking at an IT conclave in Nasik on Tuesday, the Minister Union said, the Central Government is planning many investment projects for Nashik. On behalf of Nashik Municipal corporation, an IT Park will build at Adgaon Shivar in the city. It will be built through Public-Private partnership, he added.

Mr. Rane said, Nashik Municipal Corporation is the first in the country to take such initiative, which will change the economy of Nashik. He also said, the IT hub will increase direct and indirect employment and will give boost to the economy.

