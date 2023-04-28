33 soldiers killed in attack by armed terrorist group in Burkina Faso

WEB DESK

At least 33 soldiers have been killed in an attack by armed terrorist groups in eastern Burkina Faso yesterday. Burkina Faso’s army in a statement said, at least 40 terrorists were killed before the arrival of reinforcements. The West African nation has been in the grip of insurgency with government forces battling groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group for seven years. According to media reports, thousands of people have been killed in the fighting which has displaced two million people and divided the country.