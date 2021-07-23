Govt engaged in active discussions with farmers’ Unions to resolve farm law issues says, Agriculture Minister
Tokyo Olympics begin with somber ceremony
59 killed in landslide and rain-related incidents in Maharashtra
25 dead, over 1.5 lakh evacuated as China province deluged by heaviest rain in 1,000 years
President appoints Vice Chancellors of 12 Central Universities
32nd Olympic Games gets underway with a somber opening ceremony in Tokyo

AMN

The biggest sporting event in the world, the 32nd Summer Olympic Games got underway with a glittering opening ceremony in Tokyo this evening, after a one-year postponement due to the Corona virus pandemic. The mega quadrennial event is being held at the newly-built National Stadium in the Japanese capital.

The event started with pink fireworks bursting into the air after a countdown. The ceremony is taking place in presence of just a few hundred officials and dignitaries, including Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, French President Emmanuel Macron and US First Lady Jill Biden.

Boxer M.C. Mary Kom and Indian Men’s Hockey team’s captain Manpreet Singh led the 127-member strong Indian contingent.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed their best wishes to the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics on behalf of all Indians. In a tweet, Mr Kovind expressed confidence that they all will excel, win laurels and make the country proud.

In a tweet, Mr Modi said, they look forward to a season of incredible performances by the world’s best sportspersons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished India’s contingent for Tokyo Olympics the very best. In a tweet, Mr Modi asked everyone to Cheer 4 India. He also said that he caught a few glimpses of the Opening Ceremony of the Games.

خبرنامہ

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

خارجہ سکریٹری نے اقوام متحدہ کے سکریٹری جنرل کو سلامتی کونسل کیلئے بھارت کی ترجیحات سے واقف کرایا

خارجہ سکریٹری ہرش وردھن شرنگلا، بدھ سے نیویارک کے تین روزہ د ...

