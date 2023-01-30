32 killed, many wounded in blast at mosque in Pakistan

AMN / WEB DESK

A blast at a mosque inside a police headquarters in Pakistan on Monday killed 32 people and a47 wounded, Pak media reports said. The incident happened during afternoon prayers in the northwestern city of Peshawar near the border with Afghanistan.

Media reporters at the scene saw rescue workers carry two dead bodies away in an ambulance. Part of the mosque roof and wall structure had collapsed, and bloodied survivors were limping away from the wreckage.

Muhammad Asim Khan, a spokesman for the main hospital in Peshawar said that they have received dead bodies. It’s an emergency situation, adding that at least 39 wounded had so far arrived at the facility.

Last March, an ISIS suicide bomber attacked a minority Shiite mosque in Peshawar killing 64 in Pakistan’s deadliest terror attack since 2018.