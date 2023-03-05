इंडियन आवाज़     05 Mar 2023 11:13:26      انڈین آواز
31st edition of New Delhi World Book Fair ends

AMN

Today was the last day of the 31st edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair. The nine-day fair was inaugurated by Minister of State for Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on February 25 in Pragati Maidan.

Several literary and cultural activities focusing on the theme ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, were also a part of the fair. More than two thousand stalls were set up and more than one thousand book publishers took part in the event. This year, France was designated as the Guest of Honour Country.

The G20 theme was also integrated with the New Delhi World Book Fair. A pavilion dedicated to G20 was set up to display a wide range of books from the G20 nations for the public to explore.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya also took part in the event to launch a book on the country’s Vaccine Growth Story.

