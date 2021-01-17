World largest COVID-19 vaccination drive kicks off in the country; Over 1.91 lakh people inoculated on day one
Veteran actor and director Biswajit Chatterjee receives Indian Personality of the Year Award at IFFI Goa
Government says consumption of well cooked chicken and eggs safe for humans
Prime Minister says Startups are playing crucial role in making India self reliant
PM doesn’t respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul
इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jan 2021 09:50:49      انڈین آواز

3,081 new Covid-19 cases reported in Maharashtra

3,081 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of affected people to 19,90,759 in the state.


According to the state health department, 50 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 50,438. Case fatality rate in the state is 2.53 per cent.

On the other hand, 2,342 patients were discharged today taking the total number of recovered patients to 18,86,469. The recovery rate of the state now stands at 94.76 percent.

As on today, there are 52,653 active cases in the state. Out of 1,38,06,387 laboratory samples, 19,90,759 have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. Currently 2,25,308 people are in home quarantine and 2,045 people are in institutional quarantine.

Lakshay sweeps Trap trial, as Haryana shooters dominate in Air Pistol

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Haryana's Lakshay Sheoran dominated the Trap trials, winning the T2 competiti ...

“Playing against Argentina will be a good test,” Women Hockey team skipper Rani

By Harpal Singh Bedi Skipper and ace striker Rani Rampaul feels that the believes the matches in Argentina ...

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

