3,081 new Covid-19 cases reported in Maharashtra

AMN
3,081 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of affected people to 19,90,759 in the state.
According to the state health department, 50 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 50,438. Case fatality rate in the state is 2.53 per cent.
On the other hand, 2,342 patients were discharged today taking the total number of recovered patients to 18,86,469. The recovery rate of the state now stands at 94.76 percent.
As on today, there are 52,653 active cases in the state. Out of 1,38,06,387 laboratory samples, 19,90,759 have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. Currently 2,25,308 people are in home quarantine and 2,045 people are in institutional quarantine.