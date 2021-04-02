305 killed, 350 injured in a series of explosions and attacks during last month in Afghanistan

AMN/ WEB DESK

305 people were killed and 350 injured in a series of explosions and targeted attacks during the last month in Afghanistan. According to the data released by local media Tolonews, there has been a 20 per cent increase in the number of explosions and targeted attacks in the country in March as compared to the previous month. Most of the attacks are reported in Kabul, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Helmand and Ghazni provinces. In addition to this, 264 deaths and 278 injuries reported in the month of February.