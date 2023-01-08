3,000 youth under Agniveer program being trained in Nashik

AMN

Three thousand youths under the Union Government’s Agniveer program are being trained in Nashik in Maharashtra. The training is being held at the Artillery Centre in Nashik under the leadership of Artillery Commandant Brigadier A Ragesh. The Central Government in June last year had announced the Agniveer program where youth in the age group of 17 to 21 years would get an opportunity to serve in the Indian army for a period of four years. 25,000 youths are to be recruited under this program. They will serve mainly in four posts in the Army which includes Gunner, Technical Assistant, Radio Operator and Motor Driver for which a training of 31 weeks will be given to the candidates.