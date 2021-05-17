3,000 rockets fired towards Israel from Gaza: Israel Army

AGENCIES / WEB DESK

The Israel army has said that the country has seen the highest ever concentration of rocket attacks on its territory during the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Major General Ori Gordin has said that Hamas had fired about 3,000 rockets towards Israel since Monday. He claimed that the rocket launches this time has surpassed previous attacks from Gaza and also from the 2006 war with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue to respond forcefully to the rocket attacks by Hamas.

Several towns and cities in southern Israel which is not far from the Gaza Strip were attacked today as well by Hamas. Rocket sirens have been sounded throughout the border region, including in Nir Am, Ibim, Sderot, Gavim and Mefalsim.

The Israeli military stated that it has bombed the homes of the leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas during the air strikes on the Gaza Strip. Israeli air strikes in Gaza killed at least 33 people early on Sunday. The Hamas militants fired rockets at Israel with a new barrage on Sunday afternoon.

The Hamas-controlled health ministry has said that at least 181 people have been killed in Gaza, including 52 children since the escalation between the two countries began on Monday. Israel has claimed that there dozens of militants are among the dead. Israel has also reported 10 death, including two children.

Meanwhile, many world countries have called to end the violence. Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas today said that it is imperative to stop the fighting and resume talks towards a two-state solution. The foreign ministers of European Union have also agreed to meet virtually on Tuesday to discuss the issue. The bloc also called for ending the violence.