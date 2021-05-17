Bharat Biotech gets permission to conduct Phase- II and III trials for its vaccine for children
COVID: US relaxes mask rules for fully vaccinated people
Muslims celebrate Eid ul-Fitr amid COVID restrictions
Over 70 killed as Israel, Palestinians exchange worst violence in years
India Should urge Israel to abstain from aggression : Muslim Leaders
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 May 2021 04:37:44      انڈین آواز

3,000 rockets fired towards Israel from Gaza: Israel Army

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES / WEB DESK

The Israel army has said that the country has seen the highest ever concentration of rocket attacks on its territory during the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Major General Ori Gordin has said that Hamas had fired about 3,000 rockets towards Israel since Monday. He claimed that the rocket launches this time has surpassed previous attacks from Gaza and also from the 2006 war with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue to respond forcefully to the rocket attacks by Hamas.

Several towns and cities in southern Israel which is not far from the Gaza Strip were attacked today as well by Hamas. Rocket sirens have been sounded throughout the border region, including in Nir Am, Ibim, Sderot, Gavim and Mefalsim.

The Israeli military stated that it has bombed the homes of the leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas during the air strikes on the Gaza Strip. Israeli air strikes in Gaza killed at least 33 people early on Sunday. The Hamas militants fired rockets at Israel with a new barrage on Sunday afternoon.

The Hamas-controlled health ministry has said that at least 181 people have been killed in Gaza, including 52 children since the escalation between the two countries began on Monday. Israel has claimed that there dozens of militants are among the dead. Israel has also reported 10 death, including two children.

Meanwhile, many world countries have called to end the violence. Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas today said that it is imperative to stop the fighting and resume talks towards a two-state solution. The foreign ministers of European Union have also agreed to meet virtually on Tuesday to discuss the issue. The bloc also called for ending the violence.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Converting even half chances will be the key to success: women hockey striker Lalremsiami

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women's Hockey striker Lalremsiami, has a mantra for team's success and that ...

Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his 2nd Madrid Open title

WEB DESK In tennis, World number six Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his second Madrid Op ...

خبرنامہ

آندھرا پردیش میں آکسیجن کی کمی کے سبب گیارہ مریضوں کی موت

آندھرا پردیش میں کم ازکم گیارہ مریضوں کی اس وقت موت ہوگئی جب ...

پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجناکے تحت 12 ریاستوں اور مرکز کے زیر انتظام علاقوں میں ایک لاکھ میٹرک ٹَن سے زیادہ اناج تقسیم کیا گیا ۔

حکومت نے کہاہے کہ پردھان منتری غریب کلیان اَنّ یوجنا،کے تحت ...

فائیو جی ٹیکنالوجی سے کووڈ ١٩ کا کوئی لینا دینا نہیں : حکومت G-5

حکومت نے ان افواہوںکو مسترد کردیاہے کہ 5جی ٹکنالوجی کووڈ19 کے ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Globally over 1300 journalists died of Covid-19, India loses 42 in last 12 days

T Navajyoti /AMNGeneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill working journalists around the worl ...

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz