3 Major Railways’ Stations to be modernised

New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT Mumbai railway stations to be modernised

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Indian Railways’ proposal for redevelopment of three major railway stations in the country. These are New Delhi Railway Station, Ahmedabad Railway Station and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.

Briefing media in New Delhi, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, redevelopment work of three railway stations will be completed in two to three and half years. He said, the tender process for the redevelopment project will be issued within 10 days. He said, the project involves an investment of ten thousand crore rupees. The Minister said, the redeveloped stations will provide world class facilities to the passengers as envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Minister said, master planning of redevelopment work for 199 railway stations is going on across the country. He said, tenders have been issued for 47 stations and work is under progress in 32 stations. He said, 60 thousand crore rupees will be spent on the redevelopment work. The redevelopment of Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai Stations will help in creation of 35 thousand 744 new jobs.