3 killed as another earthquake hits Turkiye Syria border

WEB DESK

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Turkiye-Syria border region today. At least three people were killed and more than 680 have been injured following the calamity. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, the aftershock in Turkey’s Hatay province was at a depth of 2 km.

The quake hit the town of Defne at 8:04pm (17:04 GMT) and was strongly felt in the cities of Antakya and Adana, 200km to the north. Turkiye’s state-run Anadolu news agency said the temblors were felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt.

The two larger earthquakes that hit on 6th of this month, which also rocked neighbouring Syria, left more than a million homeless and killed more than 46,000 people in both countries.

