Foreign investors pump in Rs. 8,000 crore into India equity markets
Covid-19 vaccine trial among children of 12 to 18 yrs of age group begins in Nagpur
SW Monsoon advances into NE, South, West states
Central team leaves for West Bengal to review damage caused by cyclone Yaas
3 Indian universities achieve top-200 positions in QS World University Rankings; IISc-Bengaluru becomes top research university in world

Three Indian universities have achieved top-200 positions in QS World University Rankings-2022. IISc, Bengaluru ranked number one in the world ranking for research. QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, today released the 18th edition of the World’s International University rankings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated IIT, Bombay, IIT, Delhi and IISc, Bengaluru for top-200 positions in QS World University Rankings-2022. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, efforts are underway to ensure more universities and institutions of India scale global excellence and support intellectual prowess among the youth..

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ also congratulated IIT, Bombay for securing 177th position, IIT, Delhi for securing 185th rank and IISc, Bengaluru for securing 186th position in universities rankings. Mr Pokhriyal said that India is taking a leap in the field of Education and Research and is emerging as a Vishwaguru. In a series of tweets, the Minister said India is equally proud to have a Guru like Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has constantly been thinking about the welfare of students, faculty staff and all other stakeholders associated with the Indian Education sector.

The Minister further said that the initiatives such as National Education Policy-2020 and Institute of Eminence are instrumental in ranking Indian colleges and institutes globally. He added that this can be felt by looking at the university rankings declared by QS and Times Group.

It is time to relish 'Sadabahar' mango

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

