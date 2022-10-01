3-Day National Seminar on Ladakh History, Culture and Heritage concludes in Leh

AMN

The 3-Day National Seminar on Ladakh History, Culture and Heritage concluded in Leh on Friday. Indian Council of Historic Research, ICHR, in collaboration with New Delhi-based Jammu and Kashmir Study Centre and Central Institute of Buddhist Studies, CIBS, has organized the seminar.

Addressing the gathering, Fire and Fury General Officer Commanding, Lieutenant General Anandya Sengupta said, despite the conflicts due to perceptual boundaries, the heartland of the world Ladakh has evolved from time to time. He listed various historic incidents that have taken place in the Ladakh region since the year 1800, and how it became part of the Great Game.

While appreciating the army civilian symbiosis in the region, Lt Gen Anandya Sengupta said, the Army has been part of the socio-economic and sustainable development of the region. He said, Army is also providing better education and sporting facilities in Ladakh.

Speaking in the closing ceremony, former Ambassador Ashok Sajjanar said that India has become hope to seek the answers with strong leadership in crisis times. He listed the philosophical approach in helping the world with Covid vaccine, cautioning the Russian leadership by saying no time for war and yet not to compromise its core strategic interests with Russia. He said, China’s expansionist policies are exposed in the world.

Giving a valedictory address, National Museum Institute Dean Prof Manvi Seth said Ladakh region has rich age old traditions, which are fast eroding with the times. She said, National Museum Institute is preserving the region’s cultural heritage with proper documentation and helping in community capacity building. She said the Institute is setting up a second community museum in Kargyam on the lines of the Gya-Sasoma experiment.

Konchok Rigzin of CIBS said intangible culture laced with morals of the society has to be preserved. Thinles Yangzor of CIBS appealed to the participants to do authentic research on the history of Ladakh, before jumping to conclusions.

CIBS, and Nava Nalanda Mahavir University Vice Chancellor Prof Baidyanath Lab, Prof Roshni of ICHR, Dr. Saurabh Kumar Mishra, Dr. Rahul Mishra also spoke on the occasion.