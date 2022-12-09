3 crore 60 lakh pregnant women receive comprehensive antenatal care under PMSMA

AMN / WEB DESK

The Government has said that more than three crore sixty lakh pregnant women have received comprehensive antenatal care under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan programme across all States and Union Territories. Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar said this in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

She said, the programme was launched with an aim to provide free of cost, assured, comprehensive, and quality antenatal care on the 9th day of every month universally to all pregnant women. Dr. Pawar said, the percentage of pregnant women with institutional births in public facilities has increased from over 52 per cent in 2015-16 to around 62 per cent in 2019-21.